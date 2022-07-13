Russian and allied forces have entered Ukraine's Siversk - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:15 IST
Russian forces and troops of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) have entered the city limits of Siversk in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Russian state news agency TASS quoted Vitaly Kiselyov, assistant to LPR's interior minister, as saying on Wednesday.
Kiselyov was quoted as saying the city could be taken in a couple of days.
