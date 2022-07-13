Sunjwan terror attack case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Kashmir valley

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday conducted searches at three locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with a terrorist attack in Jammu's Sunjwan area in April, an official said.

The searches were carried out at two locations in Anantnag district and one in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, leading to the seizure of different types of ''incriminating material,'' a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The case relates to the attack on a Central Industrial Security Force bus by two heavily armed Pashto-speaking terrorists on April 22 that left a CISF officer dead and nine security personnel injured.

Both the terrorists, who had infiltrated from across the border and travelled in a mini-truck from Sapwal in Samba to Jammu, were eliminated in an encounter.

The NIA took over the case on April 26.

So far, three people, including the mini-truck driver and his helper, have been arrested in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)