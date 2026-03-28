Tragic Encounter: Stray Dogs Attack Sambar Fawn
In Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, a sambar fawn was killed by stray dogs in a paddy field close to a residential area. Despite villagers' efforts to deter the dogs, the fawn succumbed to injuries before forest officials arrived. A probe into the incident is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Satna | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a distressing event, a female sambar fawn fell victim to a pack of stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, according to a forest department official.
The attack occurred Saturday morning in a paddy field near ward number 15 of Chaubepur village, located close to Chitrakoot nagar panchayat, approximately 45 kilometers from the district headquarters.
Villagers attempted to rescue the fawn by driving the dogs away, yet the injuries proved fatal before forest authorities arrived on scene. An investigation into the incident is currently underway, as confirmed by area ranger Abhishek Mishra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Sambar
- Fawn
- Satna
- Stray
- Dogs
- Madhya Pradesh
- Fatal Attack
- Forest Department
- Investigation
- Village
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