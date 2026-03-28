Tragic Encounter: Stray Dogs Attack Sambar Fawn

In a distressing event, a female sambar fawn fell victim to a pack of stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, according to a forest department official.

The attack occurred Saturday morning in a paddy field near ward number 15 of Chaubepur village, located close to Chitrakoot nagar panchayat, approximately 45 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Villagers attempted to rescue the fawn by driving the dogs away, yet the injuries proved fatal before forest authorities arrived on scene. An investigation into the incident is currently underway, as confirmed by area ranger Abhishek Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)