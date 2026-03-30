Northern Railway Drives Direct Connectivity to Kashmir Valley
Direct rail connectivity between Kashmir Valley and the rest of India is advancing, with Northern Railway's General Manager, Rajesh Kumar Pandey, inspecting the Katra–Baramulla line. The focus is on completing pending works, ensuring safety, and reviewing amenities, as the USBRL project nears its operational goals.
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- India
Northern Railway is progressing toward establishing direct rail connectivity between Kashmir Valley and India, as emphasized by General Manager Rajesh Kumar Pandey's recent inspection.
He meticulously examined the Katra–Baramulla line, emphasizing the necessity to complete pending works within deadlines and maintain strict safety standards amidst the region's challenging geography.
Current operations include the Vande Bharat Express, linking Katra and Srinagar, a segment completed last year. Future developments, passenger amenities, and iconic structures like the Anji Khad and Chenab Bridges were also reviewed, showcasing the comprehensive scope of the project.
(With inputs from agencies.)