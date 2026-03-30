Northern Railway Drives Direct Connectivity to Kashmir Valley

Northern Railway is progressing toward establishing direct rail connectivity between Kashmir Valley and India, as emphasized by General Manager Rajesh Kumar Pandey's recent inspection.

He meticulously examined the Katra–Baramulla line, emphasizing the necessity to complete pending works within deadlines and maintain strict safety standards amidst the region's challenging geography.

Current operations include the Vande Bharat Express, linking Katra and Srinagar, a segment completed last year. Future developments, passenger amenities, and iconic structures like the Anji Khad and Chenab Bridges were also reviewed, showcasing the comprehensive scope of the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)