Left Menu

Separatist official says Russian and proxy forces enter Ukraine's Siversk -TASS

Ukraine's armed forces said in their evening briefing note that Russia had not conducted any new assaults on the frontline that includes Siversk, but that the town had been fired upon by artillery. The TASS report quoted an official in the self-styled Lugansk People's Republic, one of two Russian-backed breakaway entities in eastern Ukraine where the bulk of the fighting in the 20-week-old war is taking place.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:03 IST
Separatist official says Russian and proxy forces enter Ukraine's Siversk -TASS

Russian and proxy forces have entered the town of Siversk in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Ukraine's armed forces said in their evening briefing note that Russia had not conducted any new assaults on the frontline that includes Siversk, but that the town had been fired upon by artillery.

The TASS report quoted an official in the self-styled Lugansk People's Republic, one of two Russian-backed breakaway entities in eastern Ukraine where the bulk of the fighting in the 20-week-old war is taking place. The official, Vitaly Kiselyov, was quoted as saying the town could fall within a couple of days, but it was not clear what that claim was based on.

Russia and its proxy forces in eastern Ukraine have previously struggled for many weeks before capturing targets such as the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022