U.N. chief hopes for final Ukraine grain deal next week
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:54 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an "important and substantive step" was made towards a comprehensive deal to resume Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain after talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials on Wednesday.
"Next week, hopefully, we'll be able to have a final agreement. But, as I said, we still need a lot of goodwill and commitments by all parties," he told reporters in New York.
He said that although Ukraine and Russia had engaged, "for peace we still have a long way to go."
