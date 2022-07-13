Left Menu

U.N. chief hopes for final Ukraine grain deal next week

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:54 IST
U.N. chief hopes for final Ukraine grain deal next week

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an "important and substantive step" was made towards a comprehensive deal to resume Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain after talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials on Wednesday.

"Next week, hopefully, we'll be able to have a final agreement. But, as I said, we still need a lot of goodwill and commitments by all parties," he told reporters in New York.

He said that although Ukraine and Russia had engaged, "for peace we still have a long way to go."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spr...

 Global
4
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022