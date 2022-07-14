Left Menu

Mumbai top cop meets civic commissioner in view of heavy rains

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 00:05 IST
Mumbai top cop meets civic commissioner in view of heavy rains
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday met civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and both understood to have discussed the situation arising out of heavy showers in the metropolis.

The meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in South Mumbai took place in the background of heavy rains in the city and its suburbs since morning, an official said.

The police and the BMC will work together to tackle rain-related issues in the financial capital, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spr...

 Global
4
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022