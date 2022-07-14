Left Menu

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 14-07-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 00:06 IST
Udaipur: 2 arrested for raising provocative slogans, sent to one-day judicial custody
Two persons were arrested for allegedly raising provocative slogans at a rally here against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma last month, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ghulam Dastagir and Hafiz Qadri, were arrested on Tuesday, said Station House Officer, Bhupalpura police station, Hanuwant Singh Sodha.

They raised provocative slogans at a rally against Sharma near the Udaipur Collectorate on June 20, he said.

They were produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody for one day.

Sharma's remarks against the Prophet during a TV debate triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

A tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was hacked to death here on June 28 by two persons to avenge an ''insult to Islam'' after he shared a post on social media supporting Sharma. So far, the National Investigation Agency has arrested seven people in connection with the murder.

