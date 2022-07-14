Turkey announced a deal with Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations on Wednesday aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia, raising prospects for an end to a standoff that has exposed millions to the risk of starvation.

Several Ukrainian cities meanwhile reported heavy Russian shelling ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY

* An agreement between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. to form a coordination center to ensure the safety of Black Sea grain routes was reached on Wednesday and would be signed next week, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said. * U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said an "important and substantive step" was made towards a comprehensive grain deal and that there would hopefully be a final agreement next week, although that would need a lot of goodwill on all sides.

* The European Union will encourage member countries to cut gas demand by incentivising industries to use less, in a bid to prepare for possible further cuts to Russian supply, according to a draft plan seen by Reuters. * G20 finance leaders will meet in Bali this week for talks on issues like global food security and soaring inflation, but there was scepticism from Germany and France over Indonesia's hopes for common ground as tensions over Ukraine simmer.

FIGHTING * Authorities in the eastern Donetsk region reported sustained Russian shelling.

* Russia struck 28 settlements in the Mykolaiv region bordering the Black Sea, killing at least five civilians, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office. * Russia said it shot down four Ukrainian military jets, an assertion the Ukrainian air force dismissed as propaganda.

* Russian and proxy forces have entered the town of Siversk in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Russian state news agency TASS reported. Ukraine's armed forces said Russia had not conducted any new assaults on the frontline that includes Siversk, but that the town had been fired upon by artillery. * Reuters could not independently verify battlefield the accounts.

HUMAN IMPACT * The United States called on Russia to immediately release Ukrainians it has forced out of their home country and allow outside observers, citing reports Moscow was putting Ukrainian children up for adoption and "disappearing" thousands of others.

* Around two-thirds of refugees from Ukraine expect to stay in their host countries until hostilities subside and the security situation improves after Russia's invasion, a survey by the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR found. (Compiled by John Stonestreet and Philippa Fletcher)

