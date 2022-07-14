Left Menu

Swedish court verdict in Iran prison executions trial due Thursday

Hamid Noury, who was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019, is charged with war crimes for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988. Amnesty International has put the number executed on government orders at around 5,000, saying in a 2018 report that "the real number could be higher".

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 14-07-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 09:30 IST
Swedish court verdict in Iran prison executions trial due Thursday
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A Swedish court on Thursday will deliver its verdict in the high-profile trial of a former Iranian official accused of taking part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s. Hamid Noury, who was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019, is charged with war crimes for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988.

Amnesty International has put the number executed on government orders at around 5,000, saying in a 2018 report that "the real number could be higher". Iran has never acknowledged the killings. Noury, who denies the charges, is the only person so far to face trial over the purge that targeted members of the Iranian People's Mujahideen, which was fighting in parts of Iran, as well as other political dissidents.

Noury faces a maximum life sentence if found guilty. His lawyer was not immediately available for a comment. The trial has focused unwelcome attention on Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi, who is under U.S. sanctions over a past that includes what Washington and activists say was his involvement as one of four judges who oversaw the 1988 killings.

Raisi, when asked about the allegations, told reporters after his election in 2021 that he had defended national security and human rights. The case has soured relations between the two countries with Iran calling the trial "illegal".

"Sweden should provide the grounds for the release of Noury as soon as possible," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told a news conference on Wednesday. Under Swedish law, courts can try Swedish citizens and other nationals for crimes against international law committed abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022