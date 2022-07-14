Left Menu

Tripura: Prime accused in murder of four-and-half-year-old girl arrested

The prime accused in the murder of a four-and-half-year-old girl in Tripuras Khowai district has been arrested, police said on Thursday.The girl had gone missing on July 8 after her daily wager parents had gone out for work.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 14-07-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 12:30 IST
Tripura: Prime accused in murder of four-and-half-year-old girl arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The prime accused in the murder of a four-and-half-year-old girl in Tripura's Khowai district has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The girl had gone missing on July 8 after her daily wager parents had gone out for work. Her highly decomposed body was found in a rubber plantation near the accused's locality on July 12.

''The possibility of rape cannot be ruled out. At present, we are probing the murder case but charges of rape can be added later if evidence pointing towards it is found during the course of the investigation,'' Khowai Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said.

The 18-year-old accused was among several people who were picked up from the locality for questioning, and he confessed to murdering the girl during grilling, the police officer said.

Nilima Ghosh, the chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights, met Teliamura Sub-divisional Police Officer Sonacharan Jamatia on Wednesday and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

''The way the four-and-half-year-old girl was tortured to death, the accused deserves capital punishment,'' she told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022