Boy injured as school bus overturns in Hoshiarpur

A private school bus overturned near village Shergarh here on Thursday, leaving an eight-year-old student injured.

Police said the incident took place when the school bus driver lost control over the vehicle while trying to avoid collision with a two-wheeler.

There were 20 students in the bus which was on its way to school, they said.

The boy sustained minor injuries in the incident, while the other students escaped unhurt, they said.

