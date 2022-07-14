Left Menu

Three injured in leopard attack in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 12:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were injured after a leopard attacked them in the Chandwaji area here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am when the leopard entered the Motuka Bas dhani area and attacked the villagers who were asleep, they said.

Police said the leopard later entered a building of the Apex University.

Station House Officer of Chandwaji police station Dilip Singh said the leopard was tranquilized in the building by a forest department team.

He said one of the men injured critically is admitted to SMS government hospital in Jaipur, while the other two are being treated at another hospital.

