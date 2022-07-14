Russian forces hit Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, two dead - police

Russian missiles struck the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, killing at least two civilians, police said.

"There are dead and wounded," Serhiy Borzov, governor of the Vinnytsia region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Police later put the initial toll at two dead and six wounded and said about 50 vehicles were on fire.

