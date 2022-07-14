Left Menu

Man killed in encounter with police in UP

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 14-07-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 14:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was killed and a policeman injured in an encounter in a forest area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Kurdi village under Chhaprauli police station, they said.

Three motorcycle-borne men robbed a petrol pump at gunpoint following which they were chased by police towards the jungles, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The trio opened fire at the police, injuring constable Rahul, he said.

The constable sustained an injury on his hand and was admitted to the district hospital, the SP said.

He said one of the accused, Lalit Kumar, who got injured during the encounter was arrested while the other two managed to escape.

Kumar later succumbed during treatment, he said.

A pistol, a country-made weapon, one motorcycle, and the looted cash were recovered from his possession, police said.

Kumar had told the names of the absconding accused to the police before he died, the SP said Efforts to nab them are on, he said.

