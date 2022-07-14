Left Menu

Russian foreign ministry: four-way contacts on Ukraine grain to continue - Ifx

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:33 IST
Contacts between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations on the issue of exports of Ukrainian grain will continue, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia's foreign ministry

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

