Kerala HC dismisses bail plea of fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in sexual assault cases

The Kerala High Court dismissed the bail plea of fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in sexual assault cases registered against him, which include a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. The bail pleas moved by Monson Mavunkal through his advocate contended that the "police was highly interested in the case and was prejudiced against the petitioner. Money, politics, and the police force are invested to throw the petitioner behind bars."

"In most financial crimes, the petitioner has been granted bail, thereby proving that this sexual assault case was nothing but a result of clear manipulation. Petitioner's family is devastated. His daughter's marriage has been called off after he was arrested. A final report on the matter has been filed so he will be released on bail," the plea said. The Single Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas on Thursday observed that there is no merit in the bail pleas.

The first case of sexual assault was registered by a nurse who alleged that Monson raped her and threatened that her brother will be implicated in an NDPS case in 2018. According to the complaint, this was continued till June 2019.

Monson Mavunkal was also accused in an infamous case of allegedly swindling crores of rupees by selling fake antiquities. He had pretended to be a collector of artefacts and relics over the last several years and cheated people to the tune of Rs 10 crore. As per the report, Mavunkal claimed that his precious antique collection includes a throne of Tipu Sultan, the first edition of the Holy Bible, the books used by Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji, the last Mughal emperor Aurangazeb and Mysore Sultan Tipu Sultan.

He was arrested by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police on November 6, 2021, in the matter. (ANI)

