Delhi court reserves order on Md Zubair's bail plea 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:40 IST
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi court Thursday reserved the order on the bail plea filed by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity for Friday.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala reserved the order after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for the accused as well as the prosecution.

A magisterial court had on July 2 dismissed his bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody (JC) in the case, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observing that the matter was at the initial stage of the investigation.

