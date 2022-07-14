Left Menu

School student held for stabbing classmates in south Delhi

A case under section 307 attempt to murder has been registered at Maidan Garhi police station and Mohit has been arrested Jaiker said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A student was arrested for allegedly stabbing his classmates following a quarrel at a government school in south Delhi's Bhati Mines area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, they received information the incident on Wednesday morning.

Police reached the school in Sanjay Colony where it was revealed that assailant Mohit (20), a student of class 12 had an argument with his classmate Ankush (19) during the lunch break, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The argument turned into a scuffle during which, Mohit stabbed Ankush in the chest with a knife. When their classmates -- Ajay and Ajeet -- intervened, they too were attacked by Mohit and sustained injuries, the DCP said.

The injured were taken to AIIMS, the officer said. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at Maidan Garhi police station and Mohit has been arrested Jaiker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

