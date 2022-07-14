School student held for stabbing classmates in south Delhi
A case under section 307 attempt to murder has been registered at Maidan Garhi police station and Mohit has been arrested Jaiker said.
- Country:
- India
A student was arrested for allegedly stabbing his classmates following a quarrel at a government school in south Delhi's Bhati Mines area, police said on Thursday.
According to police, they received information the incident on Wednesday morning.
Police reached the school in Sanjay Colony where it was revealed that assailant Mohit (20), a student of class 12 had an argument with his classmate Ankush (19) during the lunch break, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.
The argument turned into a scuffle during which, Mohit stabbed Ankush in the chest with a knife. When their classmates -- Ajay and Ajeet -- intervened, they too were attacked by Mohit and sustained injuries, the DCP said.
The injured were taken to AIIMS, the officer said. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at Maidan Garhi police station and Mohit has been arrested Jaiker said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- section 307
- Maidan Garhi
- Mohit
- south Delhi's
- Ajay
- Ankush
- Jaiker
- Benita Mary Jaiker
- Sanjay Colony
ALSO READ
ED arrests businessmen Vaibhav Jain & Ankush Jain in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain: Officials.
Maha speaker removes Shiv Sena's Ajay Chaudhary as legislative party leader ahead of trust vote, reinstates Shinde
Lot of these incidents that are being reported are relatively minor in nature and happen to every airline: SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh.
Big B wants to join Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty for shoot, see what Ajay replied
None of the incidents that have happened in the last few weeks have anything to do with shortage of spare parts: SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh.