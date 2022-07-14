Left Menu

Biden says won't wait forever for Iran's response on nuclear deal

The United States will not wait forever for Tehran's response on returning to a 2015 nuclear deal, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday, following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The United States and Iran have been holding indirect talks in an attempt to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement under which Iran had limited its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions. "We've laid out for the leadership of Iran what we're willing to accept in order to get back into the JCPOA.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:46 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Israel

The United States will not wait forever for Tehran's response on returning to a 2015 nuclear deal, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday, following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The United States and Iran have been holding indirect talks in an attempt to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement under which Iran had limited its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

"We've laid out for the leadership of Iran what we're willing to accept in order to get back into the JCPOA. We're waiting for their response. When that will come, I'm not certain. But we are not going to wait forever."

