All Ministries/Departments urged to chalk out a plan to fill up vacancies by Dec 2023

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today informed that a Task Force has been constituted to coordinate the progress of filling up of the vacant posts as per the 'Recruitment Plan'.

Chairing a joint meeting of DoPT, DARPG and Department of Pensions, the Minister said, the meeting comes in the wake of instruction by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi last month to recruit 10 lakh people in mission mode in next 1.5 years. He said, all Ministries/Departments have also been requested to chalk out a plan to fill up the vacancies latest by December, 2023.

Dr Jitendra Singh also appreciated officers of DoPT, particularly the CS Division and UPSC for working hard to grant mass promotion to over 8,000 government employees in one go. The orders for mass promotion of these employees belonging to the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers' Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) have become effective before 1stof July, 2022. Of the total of 8,089 promoted employees, 4,734 are from CSS, 2,966 from CSSS and 389 from CSCS.He said, it was a mammoth task as it involved preparation of Select Lists in all grades of CSS/CSSS/CSCS which were pending for 5-10 years. Promotions were held up in the three services in all the grades, due to pending litigations in Supreme Court of India.

Dr Jitendra Singh also lauded DoPT for achieving 70 percent working in e-office mode within 6 months of adoption of E-file version 7.2. He instructed the officers to achieve 100 percent e-office compliance barring some sensitive files related to CVC, CIC etc.

Reviewing the progress of the Electronic-Human Resource Management System (e-HRMS) launched by Dr Jitendra Singh in December 2017, the Minister noted with satisfaction that E-HRMS has been implemented so far in 114 organisations covering 44000 employees. Till now 48 out of 52 Ministries, 46 out of 56 departments and 19 attached /subordinate offices, 3 state Governments and 4 autonomous bodies have been covered. The Minister called for greater use of Artificial Intelligence tools so that Government employees can access their service-related information with ease. With the advanced version of e-HRMS, employees will be able to not only see all their details w.r.t service book, leave, GPF, Salary etc., but also apply for different kind of claims/reimbursements, loan/advances, leave, leave encashment, LTC advances, Tour etc. on a single platform.

Reviewing the progress made by DARPG, Dr Jitendra Singh was apprised that the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) was made operational in all Scheduled Languages to expand its outreach to all regions. Earlier, it was available only in 5 languages (Hindi, English, Bangla, Gujarati and Marathi). Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is an online platform available to the citizens 24x7 to lodge their grievances to the public authorities on any subject related to service delivery. It is a single portal connected to all the Ministries/Departments of Government of India and States.

(With Inputs from PIB)