8 arrested over Agnipath protests in Jamshedpur

Eight people were arrested on Thursday in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand in connection with the violent protests over the Aginpath scheme, an officer said.

A team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested them from the Telco police station area, he said.

They were involved in blocking the railway track in Jugsalai on June 17, the RPF officer said.

The arrests were made after the accused were identified from the CCTV footage. Over 200 youths have been booked in connection with the blockade, he said.

The eight accused were later released on personal recognizance (PR) bonds.

