Ajmer dargah cleric arrested from Hyderabad over provocative speech

Police on Thursday arrested an Ajmer dargah cleric from Hyderabad for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at the main gate of the shrine last month.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ajmer, Vikas Sangwan said an FIR was registered against Gohar Chishti on June 25 over the speech he delivered on June 17.

Chishti left Rajasthan on June 29 and had been on the run since then, he said.

''He will be brought to Ajmer on transit remand on Friday,'' Sangwan said.

