Army installs 100-ft-high tricolour in J-K's Kishtwar, dedicates it to residents

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:33 IST
The Army on Thursday dedicated a 100-ft-high national flag installed here to the people in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, a defence spokesperson said.

The installation of the flag at the Kuleed Chowk was completed in a record time of 40 days and it is one of its kind in the Jammu region, he said.

General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta), Major General Ajay Kumar dedicated the tricolour to the public at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day Kishtwar Cultural Festival.

A large number of people, including local students, witnessed the event.

This initiative is aimed at instilling pride among the people towards the tricolour, the spokesperson said.

Religious heads of different communities also unveiled ''a newly constructed memorial to honour all the bravehearts of Kishtwar who laid down their lives in the line of duty'', he said.

In his address, GOC Kumar appreciated the district administration and police for fast-tracking the necessary permissions and clearances for the project and all assistance provided to the Army.

The Kishtwar Cultural Festival is being organised by the Army at the Chowgan Ground to promote goodwill and national integration, and showcase talent and cultural heritage of the region, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

