Navy rescues 6 fishermen off TN coast

As many as 6 stranded fishermen were rescued and brought to coastal Nagapattinam by the Navy and handed over to local authorities, Defence officials said here on Thursday. A Naval ship 'Bitra', while on a routine patrol in Palk Bay, sighted a few fishermen stranded on their capsized boat off Point Calimere or Kodiakkarai (Tamil Nadu) on 13 July 2022 night. ''The Naval Ship immediately assisted and rescued them without any casualties. All the six Indian fishermen were safely brought to Nagapattinam and handed over to local authorities,'' a Defence release said. However, the capsized boat could not be retrieved, authorities here said.

