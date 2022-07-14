Left Menu

Ganja worth Rs 8 lakh seized in Odisha, one held

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 14-07-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:39 IST
Ganja worth Rs 8 lakh seized in Odisha, one held
  • Country:
  • India

A team of excise department personnel in Odisha seized ganja worth Rs 8 lakh in Berhampur town on Thursday and arrested a person in this connection, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the intelligence and enforcement bureau wing of the department intercepted a goods vehicle in Kanshi area and recovered 160 kg of ganja from there, he said.

The contraband was packed in five bags that were kept in a secret chamber of the vehicle, Excise Department's Deputy Commissioner (South Division) AK Satapathy said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, and a preliminary investigation suggested that the seized ganja was transported to Kerala from Odisha's Kandhamal district, he said.

In the last month, the sleuths of the excise department, Berhampur had seized 217 kg of ganja from Ambagada on the outskirts of the town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022