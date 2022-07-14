Left Menu

Hike in power purchase adjustment cost to benefit discoms: Delhi RWAs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:42 IST
Residents welfare associations (RWAs) of Delhi alleged on Thursday that the recent hike in the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) is aimed at benefitting the discoms and demanded the formula for its calculation.

At a press conference called by the United Residents of Delhi (URD), a group of RWAs, general secretary of the organisation Saurabh Gandhi said the PPAC has been imposed in the areas of three discoms in the city, but not in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas.

''The order for the hike in the PPAC has been brought only to give benefits to private companies,'' Gandhi claimed.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) allowed the discoms in the city last month to charge PPAC with a 2-6 per cent hike.

''The RWAs have been continuously questioning this formula. It should be reconsidered and changed and applied only on fuel, and suggestions for other increases should be heard only once a year and the government should not pass this burden on the public,'' the URD said in a statement.

The people of Delhi will bear the brunt of the PPAC hike, which will amount to several thousand crores of rupees, claimed URD secretary HM Sharma.

There should be an audit of the discoms by the comptroller and auditor-general (CAG) so that the real picture regarding the power tariff and the various charges associated with it comes out, said BS Vohra of the East Delhi RWA United Front.

He said the 6-per cent hike in the PPAC for the consumers of East Delhi discoms is huge.

