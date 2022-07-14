Left Menu

Congress to embark on 148-day Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 2

Congress plans to embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on October 2 from Kanyakumari under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi and the 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir.

Congress general secretary in-charges, state in-charges and PCC presidents attend a meeting at the party headquarters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The party held a meeting today on the Bharat Jodo Yatra which was attended by general secretaries and state in-charges along with Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had made an announcement about the yatra on the last day of the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur in May. The yatra will begin the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings, which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress suffered debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

