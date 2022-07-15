SCOREBOARD IND V ENG

India Rohit Sharma lbw Topley 0 Shikhar Dhawan c Jos Buttler b Topley 9 Virat Kohli c Buttler b Willey 16 Rishabh Pant c (sub) Salt b Carse 0 Suryakumar Yadav b Topley 27 Hardik Pandya c Livingstone b Moeen 29 Ravindra Jadeja b Livingstone 29 Mohammed Shami c Stokes b Topley 23 Jasprit Bumrah not out 2 Yuzvendra Chahal b Topley 3 Prasidh Krishna c Buttler b Topley 0 Extras (lb-7, w-1) 8 Total (All out in 38.5 Overs) 146 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-27, 3-29, 4-31, 5-73, 6-101, 7-140, 8-140, 9-145 Bowling: Reece Topley 9.5-2-24-6, David Willey 9-2-27-1, Brydon Carse 7-0-32-1, Craig Overton 7-0-22-0, Moeen Ali 4-0-30-1, Liam Livingstone 2-1-4-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)