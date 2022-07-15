Left Menu

Stop vehicles only if there is visible traffic violation: Goa police asks its staff

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-07-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 09:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Goa police department has directed its personnel to ensure that henceforth vehicles should be stopped only if there is a ''visible'' traffic violation so that motorists do not have to face ''undue harassment and inconvenience''.

Also, in case of any traffic violation, the motorists should be challenged only by theDeputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of police inspectors.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Omvir Singh has given these directions in a circular issued on Thursday.

The order comes in the wake of MLAs cutting across party lines and raising the issue during the ongoing session of the state Legislative Assembly.

''It has been reported that traffic police stop the vehicles needlessly and unnecessarily to check requisite documents of the vehicles or motorists,'' the order by the IGP said.

''But due to this, the general public is alleging undue harassment and inconvenience. Police are for the service of people and should be the problem solvers. The main role of the traffic police is to monitor the traffic flow and focus on ensuring that the traffic goes smoothly,'' it added.

The order said that senior police officers should ensure that henceforth vehicles should be stopped only if there is a visible traffic violation.

''The defaulters or violators should be challenged by concerned by DySP, Traffic and police inspectors strictly,'' the IGP has said.

No other police personnel is permitted to do so, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

