PSI recruitment scam: Siddaramaiah demands narco test of Paul

After the arrest of IPS officer Amrit Paul for his alleged role in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday demanded a narco test of Paul and alleged that many ministers and close associates were involved in the scam. "If Amrit Paul, ADGP of the recruitment department, who was arrested by the CID officials in the PSI recruitment illegality, is subjected to the Narco test, then it will be clear who all the politicians are involved. There are suspicions that many ministers and their close associates are involved in the PSI recruitment scam," said the former CM.

He also highlighted that a comprehensive investigation should be conducted into Paul's diary. "Clear information about this should come out, which means that important officials should be tested through Narco. A comprehensive investigation should also be conducted into the diary written by Amrit Paul. There should be no attempt to cover up this case for any reason," he added.

Earlier on July 5, Siddaramaiah had demanded the resignation of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and alleged that Jnanendra is responsible for this scam and urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to sack him from the cabinet. "In the PSI recruitment scam, the officials should not be blamed. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is responsible for this scam as well as officials. I urge Chief Minister to sack Home Minister from the cabinet," he said.

"Skeletons are falling out one by one from the shelves. The arrest of ADGP Amrit Paul in the PSI recruitment scam is proof of this. What will now CM and the Home Minister will do who said that there was no scandal?" he added. Karnataka Government on Monday also suspended Paul following his arrest.

The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state. (ANI)

