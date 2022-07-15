Left Menu

Actor Sreejith Ravi gets bail in POCSO case

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-07-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 12:47 IST
Sreejith Ravi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail with conditions to popular Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi arrested in connection with a POCSO case in Thrissur last week.

The court granted him bail considering the defence argument that Ravi had been under treatment for a behavioural disorder for the last six years.

The actor was arrested based on a complaint filed by the parents of the children that an unidentified person, who came in a black car, had behaved indecently with the two minors in a nearby park on July 4.

Granting him bail, the high court directed his wife and father to file an affidavit before the magistrate court affirming their willingness to provide him proper treatment.

The court also said the bail would be cancelled if he is found engaged in similar illegal acts.

Six years after being held for allegedly exposing himself to some minor girls, Ravi landed in police custody again on July 7 for the alleged similar act targeting two children in Thrissur.

The parents of the affected children had told the media that though they initially did not bother to lodge a complaint with the police, the accused had followed the children again the next day which prompted them to approach the law enforcers.

They also said the children could not identify the actor during the time of the crime but only said he looked very familiar to them.

During the investigation, police had examined the CCTV visuals in the area and managed to find the car and later discovered it was owned by Ravi.

Various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act including Sections 11(1) and 12 have been slapped against the 46-year-old actor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

