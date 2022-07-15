Two men get 7-year jail term in Valapattanam Islamic State case

Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:41 IST
An NIA special court here on Friday sentenced two men in the Valapattanam Islamic State (IS)-related case to seven years imprisonment while a third person has been sentenced to six years in jail.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court Special Judge Anil K Bhaskar sentenced the first and fifth accused in the case -- Mildhilraj (31) and Hamsa (61) -- to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

The court has sentenced the second accused, Abdul Rasaq (38), to six years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000.

The trio was on Tuesday convicted by the court in the case in which they were charged with spreading the terror outfit's ideology and attempting to migrate to Syria.

The court convicted the culprits under Sections 38 (offense relating to membership of a terrorist organization) and 39 (offense relating to support given to a terrorist organization) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code including Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The investigative agency had re-registered a Kerala Police (Valapattanam police station) FIR in October 2017 to start the probe into the case. It later filed a charge sheet in April 2018 against four people, including the above-mentioned three people.

