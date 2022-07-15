Left Menu

Monsoon Session of Jharkhand Assembly to commence from July 29

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly will begin from July 29 and come to a close on August 5, as per an official notification.

The Department of Cabinet Secretariat and Vigilance issued a circular to this effect on Friday.

The state government will table its first supplementary budget for the current fiscal on August 1, while the discussion on it will take place on August 2.

State bills are likely to be presented from August 3-5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

