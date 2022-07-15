KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES

Kolkata, July 15: PULSES (In Rs./quintal) Moong Dal :8650.00-9950.00 Masoor Dal :8000.00-10700.00 Gatar Dal :6100.00-6550.00 Gram Dal :6250.00-6500.00 Matar Dal :6200.00-6300.00 Urad Dal :8600.00-9600.00 Moth Dal :8900.00-9600.00 Arhar Dal :9600.00-9900.00 ---- RICE (In Rs./quintal) Coarse :2440.00-2529.00 Minikit :4350.00-4500.00 Govind Bhog: 7385.00-7610.00 Dehradun :7740.00-9120.00 (all rates are including GST)

