Suchitra Ramesh lies T-40 at Trust Golf Link Series

Indian golfer Suchitra Ramesh shot a 6-over 78 in the opening round of the Trust Golf Link Series to finish at T-40 here at the end of the first day. Germany's Patricia Isabel Schmidt and Chiara Noja have shared the lead after firing rounds of four-under 68 each.

Both Schmidt and Noja are one shot clear of the chasing pack heading into round of the competition.

The English duo of Gemma Clews and Amy Taylor are tied in third place at three-under 69 while Czech Republic's Sara Kouskova is another shot back after the opening round.

At one-under-par 71 are Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol, Scotland's Kirsty Mitchell, and Italy's Clara Manzalini as the three share the sixth spot. Wales' Lea Anne Bramwell and Dutch Lizzy Peeters round out the top 10 at level-par.

