Palestinian President Abbas: Two-state solution may not be available for long

Reuters | Bethlehem | Updated: 15-07-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:32 IST
Mahmoud Abbas Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Palestinian Territory

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday said there was a narrowing window for the two-state solution to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The opportunity for a two-state solution on the 1967 borders may be available today, and it may not remain for a long time," Abbas said after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the occupied West Bank.

Abbas also asked for U.S. support to hold accountable the killers of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on May 11.

