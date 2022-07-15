Palestinian President Abbas: Two-state solution may not be available for long

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday said there was a narrowing window for the two-state solution to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The opportunity for a two-state solution on the 1967 borders may be available today, and it may not remain for a long time," Abbas said after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the occupied West Bank.

Abbas also asked for U.S. support to hold accountable the killers of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on May 11.

