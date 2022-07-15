DoCA launches Jagriti Mascot for generating awareness of consumers' rights

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has launched "Jagriti", a mascot for empowering consumers and generating awareness of their rights. Jagriti will be projected as an empowered consumer who is spreading awareness about consumer rights & addressing solutions to the problems faced by the consumers.

The "Jagriti" mascot will be used to generate consumer awareness about various themes of the Department like provisions of Consumer Protection Act 2019, Hallmarking, National Consumer Helpline toll-free number 1915, provisions of weights & measures Act, decisions of the Central Consumer Protection Authority and testimonials by consumers on grievance redressal.

By bringing the Jagriti Mascot, DoCA aims to strengthen its consumer awareness campaign presence in digital and multimedia and reinforce a young empowered and informed consumer as a top-of-mind consumer rights awareness recall brand.

Jagriti mascot shall be shown along with tagline "Jago Grahak Jago" in all its media campaigns. The two are new synonymous with young aware consumers and bring sharp focus to consumer rights knowledge and movement.

(With Inputs from PIB)