Maha: WB man held for operating sex racket
- Country:
- India
The police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly operating a sex racket in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the crime branch nabbed Bilal Kokan Moral, a native of West Bengal, while he was allegedly catering to a decoy customer in Thane, senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.
Moral operated in Thane City, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gujarat, and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, he said.
An offense under relevant provisions of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act against the accused with the Kopri police station, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana among top seven achievers in ease of doing business ranking of states, UTs: Govt.
Gujarat BJP delegation found no discrepancies in mohalla clinics, govt schools: Sisodia
Special Court allows Chennaithala's plea to summon files on breweries licences
ROCKWOOL, a leading Danish mineral wool products manufacturer that helps address challenges of modern living in a sustainable manner launches its first Customer Experience Center in Dahej, Gujarat, India
Heavy rains lash parts of south Gujarat; more showers likely in next three days