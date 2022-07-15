Maha: WB man held for operating sex racket

The police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly operating a sex racket in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the crime branch nabbed Bilal Kokan Moral, a native of West Bengal, while he was allegedly catering to a decoy customer in Thane, senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.

Moral operated in Thane City, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gujarat, and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

An offense under relevant provisions of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act against the accused with the Kopri police station, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.

