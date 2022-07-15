Left Menu

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 15-07-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 19:02 IST
Teenager raped & filmed in UP; couple arrested
A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man here while his wife recorded a video of the act and later uploaded it on the internet, police said on Friday.

Faizganj Behta Police Station incharge Charan Singh Rana said the couple was arrested on Thursday and an FIR has been registered under sections of rape, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act, they said.

According to police, the girl, a teenager, in her complaint said that on July 12 the man who belongs to her village called her to his house and raped her while his wife recorded a video of the act from her mobile phone.\R The couple threatened the victim of uploading the video on the internet if she told anyone about the incident, she said in her complaint.

The family members of the minor came to know about the incident when the accused wife made the video viral on social media, after which they filed a complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

