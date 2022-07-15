Left Menu

Undertrial commits suicide in Ambala jail

He was sent to judicial custody on July 11 and lodged in the Ambala Central Jail.Police said one of the jail inmate noticed the incident and Gir was rushed to city civil hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. His post mortem was conducted in the presence of duty magistrate in civil hospital at Ambala City.

An undertrial inmate of Ambala Central Jail allegedly committed suicide in his barrack on Friday, police said.

Najar Gir, 42, hanged himself with the bars of the iron gate in the jail barrack with the help of his turban cloth, they said.

However, his brother alleged that Gir was tortured in the prison while jail authorities denied the allegation.

Police said that Najar was arrested by the Ambala Police for looting a car on gun point at Hisar–Chandigarh road on July 7. He was sent to judicial custody on July 11 and lodged in the Ambala Central Jail.

Police said one of the jail inmate noticed the incident and Gir was rushed to city civil hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. His post mortem was conducted in the presence of duty magistrate in civil hospital at Ambala City.

