U.S. welcomes Lebanon, Israel aims on maritime boundaries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 21:50 IST
The United States on Friday applauded efforts by Lebanon and Israel to reach a decision on maritime boundaries and said it remains committed to facilitating the ongoing negotiations.

The Biden administration thinks a deal could "yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for both Lebanon and Israel, as well as for the region, and believes a resolution is possible," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

