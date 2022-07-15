U.S. welcomes Lebanon, Israel aims on maritime boundaries
The United States on Friday applauded efforts by Lebanon and Israel to reach a decision on maritime boundaries and said it remains committed to facilitating the ongoing negotiations.
The Biden administration thinks a deal could "yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for both Lebanon and Israel, as well as for the region, and believes a resolution is possible," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
