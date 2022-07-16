S&P maintains Belarus' foreign currency rating at 'CC/C'
Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 01:53 IST
Ratings agency S&P Global on Friday maintained Belarus' "CC/C" long- and short-term foreign currency ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.
"We could lower the long-term local currency rating if we see indications that obligations denominated in Belarusian rubles could suffer nonpayment or restructuring," S&P said.
The agency also affirmed its "CCC/C" local currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus while maintaining a negative outlook.
