S&P maintains Belarus' foreign currency rating at 'CC/C'

Ratings agency S&P Global on Friday maintained Belarus' "CC/C" long- and short-term foreign currency ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"We could lower the long-term local currency rating if we see indications that obligations denominated in Belarusian rubles could suffer nonpayment or restructuring," S&P said.

The agency also affirmed its "CCC/C" local currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus while maintaining a negative outlook.

