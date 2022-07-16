Three killed, 15 injured in missile strikes on Ukraine city of Dnipro, official says

At least three people were killed and 15 injured following a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro Friday, the regional governor, Valentyn Reznychenko, said.

"The rockets hit an industrial plant and a busy street next to it," Rezynchenko said on his Facebook page. He said "the Russian attack took the lives of three people, another 15 were injured. We are determining the extent of the destruction."

