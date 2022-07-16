Left Menu

U.S., Saudi Arabia agree on stopping Iran getting nuclear weapons - joint statement

The United states and Saudi Arabia agreed on the importance of stopping Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon", during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden, a joint statement carried by the Saudi state news agency (SPA) said.

The statement said Biden emphasized his country's strong and enduring commitment to supporting the security and defence of the oil-rich kingdom.

The two countries also stressed the need to prevent Iran from interfering in internal affairs of countries, supporting terrorism through its affiliated armed groups, and destabilising the security and stability of the region.

