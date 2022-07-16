Left Menu

Russian strike kills three people in Kharkiv region - governor

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 12:42 IST
Russian strike kills three people in Kharkiv region - governor
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian strike hit the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region overnight, killing three people including a woman of 70, and wounding three more, the regional governor said.

The strike damaged a residential block, a school and a shop, and rescuers were going through the rubble, Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

