Russian strike kills three people in Kharkiv region - governor
Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 12:42 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Russian strike hit the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region overnight, killing three people including a woman of 70, and wounding three more, the regional governor said.
The strike damaged a residential block, a school and a shop, and rescuers were going through the rubble, Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians.
