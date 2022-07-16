Russian strike kills three people in Kharkiv region - governor

A Russian strike hit the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region overnight, killing three people including a woman of 70, and wounding three more, the regional governor said.

The strike damaged a residential block, a school and a shop, and rescuers were going through the rubble, Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians.

