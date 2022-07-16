MCD orders probe into Delhi wall collapse incident; two engineers suspended
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has ordered a probe into the wall collapse incident in the Alipur area and suspended a junior engineer and an assistant engineer, a senior official said on Saturday.Five people were killed and nine injured after the wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhis Alipur area on Friday.A probe has been ordered into the incident and action has been taken.
Five people were killed and nine injured after the wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Friday.
''A probe has been ordered into the incident and action has been taken. A junior engineer and an assistant engineer have been placed under suspension, pending inquiry,'' a senior MCD official said.
The inquiry was ordered on Friday on the orders of the municipal commissioner, he said, adding the action has been initiated after taking ''serious cognizance of the unfortunate incident'' in Bakoli village. Police on Friday said a case has been registered and two people have been arrested.
