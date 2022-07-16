Left Menu

Man held for killing elder brother; his wife, son, associate also held

A man was arrested on Saturday in Kapurbawdi area of Thane city for allegedly killing his elder brother with the help of his wife, son and an associate, a police official said.On Friday night, Nandkumar Thakur 52 was bludgeoned to death, after which a probe began, the Kapurbawdi police station official said.We arrested Rajesh Thakur 47, his wife Deepa 43, son Nikhil 20 and one more person Dinesh Tiwari for the murder. Rajesh, Deepa and Nikhil have been arrested.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-07-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 15:46 IST
Man held for killing elder brother; his wife, son, associate also held
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Saturday in Kapurbawdi area of Thane city for allegedly killing his elder brother with the help of his wife, son and an associate, a police official said.

On Friday night, Nandkumar Thakur (52) was bludgeoned to death, after which a probe began, the Kapurbawdi police station official said.

''We arrested Rajesh Thakur (47), his wife Deepa (43), son Nikhil (20) and one more person Dinesh Tiwari for the murder. Rajesh is Nandkumar's younger brother and the killing took place due to a property dispute,'' he said.

A woman relative of the Thakurs was also injured in the hammer attack on Nandkumar, he added.

''We have recovered the hammer used in the incident as well as chilli powder from the spot. Rajesh, Deepa and Nikhil have been arrested. Further probe is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022