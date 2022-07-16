Saudi prince told Biden that U.S. has made mistakes too, says Saudi official

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told U.S. President Joe Biden that Saudi Arabia had acted to prevent mistakes like the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi but that the United States had made mistakes as well, including in Iraq, a Saudi official said.

The official, in a statement sent to Reuters about Friday's conversation between the two leaders, said the kingdom's de facto ruler said that trying to impose certain values by force on other countries could backfire.

Prince Mohammed also raised the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid in the West Bank and mentioned Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.

