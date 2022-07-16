Left Menu

2 held with 16 illegal firearms in Delhi

Information was received on Friday that two men, who were regular suppliers of arms to different gangs in Delhi especially Kala Jathedi, will come to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to supply a large consignment of illegal firearms, Deputy Commissioner of Police Special Cell Rajiv Ranjan said.

The police have arrested two men and recovered 16 sophisticated pistols from their possession, officials said on Saturday. The two men used to supply illegal arms and ammunition to different gangs in Delhi especially to the syndicate of gangster Kala Jathedi, they said. The accused have been identified as Brij Raj (22) and Jitander (27), both residents of Rajasthan's Dholpur district, they said. Information was received on Friday that two men, who were regular suppliers of arms to different gangs in Delhi especially Kala Jathedi, will come to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to supply a large consignment of illegal firearms, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan said. A trap was laid. The two were spotted carrying backpacks. They both were stopped and searched which led to the recovery of eight illegal firearms from each bag, the DCP said. Raj disclosed that he came in contact with a person named Prashant, who was a member of a gang which supplied illegal firearms, police said.

Around six months back, he accompanied Prashant for the first time. He was later introduced to Bhagwan Dass, the person who supplies weapons to the criminals, police said. Four months ago, Dass, his brother Srikishan and Prashant were arrested by Rajasthan Police and lodged in Dhoulpur jail. From jail, Dass called Raj and asked him to deliver weapons in Delhi, police said. Dass further told Raj that someone will contact him as the weapons were meant to be delivered to the Kala Jathedi gang, police said. Pistols supplied by Raj are so good in quality that it is difficult to distinguish between them and those made at ordnance factories, police added.

